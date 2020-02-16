Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) Short Interest Update

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 132,700 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 20,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $64,734.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

DRAD traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,031. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $6.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. Digirad has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter. Digirad had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%.

About Digirad

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

