Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) to post $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.13. Diamondback Energy posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $10.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diamondback Energy.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $74.97 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after acquiring an additional 485,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $780,121,000 after acquiring an additional 511,218 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,049,000 after acquiring an additional 450,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,404,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $223,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 358.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

