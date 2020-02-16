DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.13 Million

Equities analysts forecast that DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) will announce $139.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.37 million and the lowest is $120.89 million. DHT posted sales of $85.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $436.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400.42 million to $472.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $450.12 million, with estimates ranging from $399.49 million to $500.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 581.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.59. 2,117,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $8.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

