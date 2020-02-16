DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 513,600 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 545,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 682.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

NYSE:DHX traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 85,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $157.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.44.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

