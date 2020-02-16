DexCom’s (DXCM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $245.00. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $283.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.38 and a 200 day moving average of $190.54. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $107.44 and a fifty-two week high of $295.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $373,525.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,846,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,030.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,427 shares of company stock worth $10,539,425. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $194,992,000 after buying an additional 61,506 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of DexCom by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,205,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $263,601,000 after buying an additional 56,352 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,538,000 after buying an additional 299,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1,164.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $153,171,000 after buying an additional 644,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of DexCom by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 612,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,896,000 after buying an additional 30,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

