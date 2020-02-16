Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €33.22 ($38.62) and last traded at €33.26 ($38.67), 2,028,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €33.42 ($38.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of €33.40 and a 200-day moving average of €31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (ETR:DPW)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

