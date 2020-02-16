Dero 1-Day Volume Tops $997,315.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and approximately $997,315.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00006323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. During the last week, Dero has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,391,202 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.