DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also given DermTech an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DermTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of DermTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $13.90. 71,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,037. DermTech has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

