Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim downgraded Dermira from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Svb Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Dermira in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Leerink Swann lowered their target price on Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Dermira from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dermira from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.59.

NASDAQ DERM remained flat at $$18.74 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,154 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. Dermira has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Dermira by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Dermira by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dermira by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 20,671 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dermira in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dermira by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,621,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

