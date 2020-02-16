DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 165,367 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165,367 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2,125.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.