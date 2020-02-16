DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,007,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 457,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after buying an additional 226,167 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1,539.0% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,622,000 after buying an additional 355,500 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 346,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 293,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,761,000 after buying an additional 71,165 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAN. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.39. Aaron’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Aaron's Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

