DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Shares in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 20.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 28.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

Get Rexnord alerts:

RXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Rexnord stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81. Rexnord Corp has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $35.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

In other Rexnord news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $3,701,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $635,837.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 502,830 shares of company stock worth $16,853,994. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.