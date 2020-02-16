DECENT Market Cap Achieves $1.90 Million (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, DECENT has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. DECENT has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $4,002.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BCEX, ChaoEX and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008906 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011696 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001722 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000477 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official website is decent.ch

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, HitBTC, Upbit, BCEX, LBank and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

