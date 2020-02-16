Debra-Anne Foster Buys 100,000 Shares of Spectral Medical Inc (TSE:EDT) Stock

Spectral Medical Inc (TSE:EDT) insider Debra-Anne Foster purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$37,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,855 shares in the company, valued at C$88,070.63.

Shares of EDT opened at C$0.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.36 million and a P/E ratio of -57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.55. Spectral Medical Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.30 and a twelve month high of C$0.85.

Get Spectral Medical alerts:

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.53 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Spectral Medical Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.