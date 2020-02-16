Debra-Anne Foster Buys 100,000 Shares of Spectral Medical Inc (TSE:EDT) Stock

Spectral Medical Inc (TSE:EDT) insider Debra-Anne Foster purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$37,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,855 shares in the company, valued at C$88,070.63.

Shares of EDT opened at C$0.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.36 million and a P/E ratio of -57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.55. Spectral Medical Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.30 and a twelve month high of C$0.85.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.53 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Spectral Medical Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan.

