Davita (NYSE:DVA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita (NYSE:DVA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $93.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DaVita ended the fourth quarter on a tepid note. However, the massive surge in the quarterly bottom line is encouraging. Dialysis services in the United States showcased solid results during the quarter. Also, dialysis activities ramped up overseas. Further, the company is on track to acquire more dialysis centers in the United States. The recent divestment of the DMG unit to Optum is likely to enable the company to clear debt. A solid guidance for 2020 is an added positive. The stock has outperformed the industry in a year’s time. On the flip side, the company witnessed softness in calcimimetics in the quarter, which impacted annual sales. Also, ballot-related costs are expcted to impact the bottom line in the second half of 2020. DaVita is currently exposed to foreign exchange headwinds.”

Get Davita alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DVA. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Davita from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Davita in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $85.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.99. Davita has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Davita’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Davita will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Davita by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,195,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,730,000 after purchasing an additional 544,411 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 863,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,813,000 after buying an additional 34,801 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after buying an additional 172,003 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 676,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,726,000 after buying an additional 348,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 1,543.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 619,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after buying an additional 581,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Davita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.