Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.02-0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $117-119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.57 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.07–0.03 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.03. 8,369,458 shares of the stock were exchanged. Datadog has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $50.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.50.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $2,561,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $7,874,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,600 shares of company stock worth $18,786,304 in the last 90 days.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

