Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.03. 8,369,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,605. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.01. Datadog has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -313.53.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $7,874,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $2,561,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 454,600 shares of company stock worth $18,786,304.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Datadog from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

