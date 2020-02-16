Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.02–0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $117-119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.87 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.07–0.03 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on DDOG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Datadog from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Datadog from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.50.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,369,458 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01. Datadog has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $50.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. Analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,068.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $7,874,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 454,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,786,304.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

