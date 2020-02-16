DAPS Coin Hits One Day Volume of $17,655.00 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $17,655.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including txbit.io, Bitmart, SWFT and STEX. During the last week, DAPS Coin has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00050154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00491902 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $604.11 or 0.06198433 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00068915 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00029113 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005252 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010071 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbox, SWFT, Bitmart, txbit.io and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

