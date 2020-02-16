Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Short Interest Down 13.9% in January

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,650,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the January 15th total of 11,210,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,781. Danaher has a 52-week low of $110.63 and a 52-week high of $169.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market cap of $117.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 20,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total transaction of $3,320,318.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,551,158.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,015 shares of company stock worth $43,928,132 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Danaher by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Danaher by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.