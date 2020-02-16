Dakota Wealth Management Sells 740 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IR. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $146.55 on Friday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $102.69 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.70.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,537,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $38,000,966. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

