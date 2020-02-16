Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,418 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 1,010.2% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 296,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 269,969 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

