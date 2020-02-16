Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 2,322 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND opened at $85.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $85.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.