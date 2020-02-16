Dakota Wealth Management Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3,828.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,337,000 after buying an additional 24,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $155.97 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $121.14 and a 1-year high of $156.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.04.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

