Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 30.9% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 14.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,650,000 after purchasing an additional 53,186 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 807,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $7,863,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,908 shares of company stock worth $22,176,673. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $102.64 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $78.45 and a one year high of $107.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

