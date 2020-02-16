Dakota Wealth Management Has $517,000 Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,057,000 after buying an additional 990,207 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $254.41 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $141.01 and a 12 month high of $256.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.75 and its 200-day moving average is $210.96.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.17.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

