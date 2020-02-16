Dakota Wealth Management Has $309,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,264,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,647,000 after purchasing an additional 110,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,378,000 after purchasing an additional 609,536 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 97,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $31.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.11. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

