D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of D. R. Horton worth $58,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in D. R. Horton by 1.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 17.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $391,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 16,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 46,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,470 shares of company stock worth $3,819,364. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Buckingham Research downgraded D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.15.

DHI traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $61.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,252,008 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.81. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $62.12.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.