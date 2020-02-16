Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Short Interest Down 9.9% in January

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,470,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 9,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 913,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days. Currently, 15.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 223,659 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $2,102,394.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 342,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $3,311,256.96. Insiders have sold 12,450 shares of company stock worth $140,172 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.
CYTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.
Cytokinetics Company Profile
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.
