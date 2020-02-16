Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Short Interest Down 9.9% in January

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,470,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 9,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 913,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days. Currently, 15.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 223,659 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $2,102,394.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 342,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $3,311,256.96. Insiders have sold 12,450 shares of company stock worth $140,172 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

CYTK stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,857,457 shares. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70.

CYTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.