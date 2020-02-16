CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $90.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVS. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cfra increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.48.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS stock opened at $71.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.66. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

In other news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $257,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,449 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,201,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,904 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,031,168 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,894,000 after purchasing an additional 828,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,368,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $175,960,000 after purchasing an additional 681,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.