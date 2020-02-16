CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 77,733 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.40% of CVR Energy worth $16,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVR Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in CVR Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CVR Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CVR Energy by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.83. 329,223 shares of the company were exchanged. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $55.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.35.

CVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CVR Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

