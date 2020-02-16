CUTcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $104.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $104.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 47.4% against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.93 or 0.02847626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00235922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00045145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00146393 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00021943 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 89,626,637 coins and its circulating supply is 85,626,637 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

CUTcoin Coin Trading

CUTcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

