Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 865 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $67.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $71.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

In other news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,555.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,802 shares of company stock worth $5,646,282. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

