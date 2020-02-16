Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $345,892,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24,933.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 266,787 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 234.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 78,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 55,257 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,260,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,266,000.

VGT opened at $271.18 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $187.13 and a 12 month high of $271.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.18 and a 200 day moving average of $230.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

