Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.12.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $89.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.19. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

