Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

MXIM stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.50.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $310,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,444. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.