Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $547,000 Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $121.78 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.31 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.10 and its 200 day moving average is $111.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.