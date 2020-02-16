Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Metlife in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Metlife in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Metlife in the third quarter worth about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Metlife in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Metlife by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $52.28 on Friday. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.50.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

