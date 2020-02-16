Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 910 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.70.

