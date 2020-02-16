Cryptaur (CPT) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $11,846.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00049230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 248.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00478323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $604.08 or 0.06098383 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00066430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025451 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

CPT is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,186,727,157 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.