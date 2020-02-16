Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 530 Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the third quarter valued at $5,522,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 212,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,469,000 after purchasing an additional 47,517 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,082,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,161,000 after purchasing an additional 62,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,211,000. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB stock opened at $95.26 on Friday. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a twelve month low of $84.85 and a twelve month high of $100.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.22.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

