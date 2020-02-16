Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 18,856 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,856 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 60,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,685,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,442,000 after buying an additional 153,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 9.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 199,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.43. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

