Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,007 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3,082.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 104,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,045,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,735,000 after acquiring an additional 203,690 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 322,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $33.75 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

