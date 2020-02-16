Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,417 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,218,213,000 after buying an additional 23,820,369 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,947,000 after buying an additional 921,736 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter worth about $25,973,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 56.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,895,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,874,000 after buying an additional 687,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter worth about $25,293,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight Capital started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.58.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,231.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $141,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 42,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,262. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $44.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.06. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $45.71.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

