Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 747,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,479,000 after acquiring an additional 178,516 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,928,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,259,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,941,000 after acquiring an additional 151,030 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTWO. Wedbush reduced their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura dropped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.45.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $113.43 on Friday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.23.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

