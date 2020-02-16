Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Barclays by 357.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 187,048 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 54.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 17.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 70.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,703 shares in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $9.08 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

