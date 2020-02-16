Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 271 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRL. Cfra lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,214.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total value of $766,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,633.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,849. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $176.48 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $176.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.17.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

