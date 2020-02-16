Critical Survey: AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) vs. e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG)

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) are both companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get AU Optronics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AU Optronics and e.Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

AU Optronics has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and e.Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics -7.12% -9.96% -4.88% e.Digital N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of AU Optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of e.Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AU Optronics and e.Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.38 -$641.00 million $0.34 10.47 e.Digital $700,000.00 N/A -$1.27 million N/A N/A

e.Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AU Optronics.

Summary

e.Digital beats AU Optronics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Energy segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also sells and leases content management system and hardware; plans, designs, and develops construction for environmental protection and related project management; manufactures and sells TV sets, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as automotive parts; precision metal parts, precision plastic parts, and motorized treadmills; and develops and sells software and hardware for health care industry. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About e.Digital

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.