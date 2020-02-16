Cowen Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $78.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. DZ Bank lowered Applied Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $66.85 on Thursday. Applied Materials has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,928,533 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,797,000 after buying an additional 2,256,830 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,393,000 after buying an additional 1,195,482 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,598,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,716,947 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $104,804,000 after purchasing an additional 863,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,071,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $103,378,000 after purchasing an additional 823,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

