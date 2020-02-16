Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.94.
CRVS opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $8.10.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.
